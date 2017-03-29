Community Calendar Event Wednesday, March 29, 2017

The Site-Based Decision Making Committee of Highland Elementary will hold a special called meeting for the purpose of reviewing survey results and developing interview questions, Thursday, March 30 at 4:30PM in the library.

Barren County Conservation Office will have a tree give away Saturday, April 1 beginning at 9AM. Trees available will be Red Bud, Oak and White Pine. The office is located at 207 YMCA Way.

Sing a Book My Baby will meet on Mondays at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library beginning at 9:30am. Caregivers and babies use books, music and movement to lay foundation for early literacy. Join us this Monday, April 3, April 10, April17 and April 24.

On Tuesday, April 4 come join Edie Bell for gardening and spring planting from her wealth of experience at the Mary Wood Weldon Library beginning at 6pm.

Janett Corry will teach a class in card making on Thursday, April 6 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library beginning at 6pm. Class members will make two Easter/Spring Cards. Cost for supplies is $5. Please sign up at the library.

Barren County KSP Testing site will be closed Friday, April 7 and April 14 due to lack of examiners to fill in for absence. There will be no written or road test on these days.

There will be a benefit Car/Truck Show at the Cave City Convention Center on April 8 from 10am to 3pm for the family of Andrew Cowan who recently passed away to help his young wife and daughter. There will be a raffle for a brand new Henry 22 caliber long rifle. Tickets are $5 each. Drawing for be held at 2pm. Admission is free and a $10 donation is being accepted to enter competition, which includes a meal ticket and a raffle ticket. For more information call 678-1227. Any donations are gladly accepted and all proceeds will go to the family.

There will be a Caverna High School Advisory Council (SBDM) meeting on Monday, April 10, at 5PM in the high school library.

Glasgow Autism Parent Support Meeting will be Tuesday, April 11 at the T J Regional Health Community Center beginning at 6:30pm. Guest panel will talk about successful ways to communicate with your child’s school. For more information call Melissa Baysinger at 576-8860.

The Carol Bailey Memorial 14th Annual Golf Tournament will be held on Wednesday, April 26 beginning at 8:30am at the Fox Hollow Golf Club. Entry Fee is $50 per person and includes, green fees, cart fees and lunch. Entries must be in by 12noon on Thursday, April 20. For more information call Janell Pedigo at 629-1004 or Matt Shipley at 678-7297. The event is sponsored by Community Medical Care.

Greenwood High School Band in Bowling Green will sponsor a huge Spring Extravaganza Craft Fair and Home Bazaar as a fundraiser on Saturday, April 29 from 8AM to 2PM. They are looking for vendors who craft, woodwork, quilt, sew, and paint, stained glass, pottery, etc. Booth rental is $25. For more information call (813) 541-1590 or apply online at https://form.jotform.com/70436235589160.