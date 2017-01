COMMUNITY CALENDAR EVENTS FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2017

Community Calendar Events Friday, January 13, 2017

The office of Joanne London, Barren County Clerk will be closed this Saturday, January 14 and Monday, January 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Holiday. Normal office hours will resume on Tuesday, January 17.

First Baptist Church Annual MLK Youth Celebration will be this Sunday, January 15 at 6PM. Pastor Matthew Smyzer, Pastor of Beargrass Missionary Baptist Church of Louisville will be the guest speaker and music will be provided by The Community Youth Choir. Rev. Dr. Michael Rice. Host Pastor.

Cave City-City Hall will be closed this Monday January 16. Garbage pickup will run Monday as usual.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday. Monday’s garbage will be picked on Tuesday, January 17. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no bus services that day.

First Baptist Church Martin Luther King Day Celebration will be this Monday, January 16. There will be a Prayer Vigil at 12PM at the court house followed by a march at 1PM to the church. Pastor Robert Blythe Pastor of First Baptist Church of Richmond, Kentucky will be our guest speaker and music will be provided by The Moore Sisters of Elizabethtown. Rev. Dr. Michael Rice. Host Pastor.

There will be a meeting of the Barren County Democratic Party Executive Committee, Monday, January 19 at 5:30PM in the Barren County Fiscal Court. This meeting is open to ALL registered Democrats of Barren County and all are encouraged to attend. The meeting is to fill committee vacancies and to serve as a planning session.”

K of C Council 6368 will sponsor a Simple Supper which will be Chili, Soup, Bread, Grilled Cheese Sandwich and Drinks and be held on Saturday, January 21 at the St. Helen Parish Center from 4 to 7pm. The cost is $5 per person. For more information call 270- 473-1144.

The January meeting of the Barren County Historical Society will be held on Thursday, January 26 at 6:00 PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. The topic will be the Louisville and Nashville Railroad Historical Society. Barren County has a long history of the L&N RR running through our county with its “Main Line” traveling from Louisville to Nashville. The speaker will be Michael Dowell, co-author of “Bittersweet”, the history of the L&N in Warren County and of several articles. He is the overseer of the L&N Historical Society Archives at the Historic Rail Park and Train Museum in Bowling Green.There is no charge for admission.

The annual John Wood Memorial Scholarship Marine Corps League Pancake Fry will be held on Saturday, January 28 from 6am to 11am at the Glasgow Middle School Cafeteria. Tickets are $5 for all you can eat, pancakes, sausage, gravy, biscuits, coffee and orange juice. Tickets may be purchased at the door. All proceeds will go to the Marine Scholarship Fund for high school seniors. For more information call Earl Houchens at 678-4056 or Joseph Litera at 629-5113.

Now to February at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, the Art of Migrant Parents will be on display in the Christine Snavely Gallery of the Museum.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center presents Amanda Higgins PhD on Saturday, February 18 beginning at 1pm. Higgins will discuss African American women’s contributions to Kentucky History. Admission is free.

The Community Education Art Show will be held at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center On March 26 from 2 to 4pm.

The Chalybeate Volunteer Fire Department is now collecting clothing and items for the family members who lost their belongings in the fire on Reed Road in Edmonson County on Monday, January 2. If you’re interested in helping out the house fire victims, contact the Chalybeate Volunteer Fire Chief Daniel Johnson at 270- 597-7350 or drop off clothing and home items at the fire department at 1846 Chalybeate Road, Smiths Grove. Clothing sizes for the family are women’s size 6 pants, 7 1/2 shoe size and medium size shirts; men’s’ size 31-34 jeans, large sized shirts and size 11 shoes and the ten year old boy, size 12 pants, large size youth shirts and 5 1/2 shoes. A fund has been set up at American Bank and Trust in Bowling Green under the name Richardson.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is actively seeking interested individuals to become high school softball and baseball officials in the surrounding area. You must be 18 or older and a high school graduate. For more information call Mark Woodcock at 646-8994.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky has begun operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The eligibility criteria for this program is: the household is within 4 days of running out of fuel that is their heat source; the household has received a past due/disconnect notice if natural gas or electric is your heat source; or home heating cost are included as part of the rent and household has received an eviction notice for non-payment of rent from the landlord and pre-paid electric customers are eligible to receive assistance if they certify that they have 10 days or less of pre-paid electric remaining. Applicants may apply in Glasgow at 411 Happy Valley Road- Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm and extended hours on Monday until 5pm.