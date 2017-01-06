Community Calendar Events Friday, January 6, 2017

The Chalybeate Volunteer Fire Department is now collecting clothing and items for the family members who lost their belongings in the fire on Reed Road in Edmonson County on Monday, January 2. If you’re interested in helping out the house fire victims, contact the Chalybeate Volunteer Fire Chief Daniel Johnson at 270- 597-7350 or drop off clothing and home items at the fire department at 1846 Chalybeate Road, Smiths Grove. Clothing sizes for the family are women’s size 6 pants, 7 1/2 shoe size and medium size shirts; men’s’ size 31-34 jeans, large sized shirts and size 11 shoes and the ten year old boy, size 12 pants, large size youth shirts and 5 1/2 shoes. A fund has been set up at American Bank and Trust in Bowling Green under the name Richardson.

The Barren County High School SBDM Council will meet in regular session, Monday, January 9 at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy Media Center.

Glasgow Autism Parent Support will be Tuesday, January 10 at 6:30PM at TJ Regional Health Community Center.

The office of Joanne London, Barren County Clerk will be closed Saturday, January 14 and Monday, January 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Holiday. Normal office hours will resume on Tuesday, January 17.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday. Monday’s garbage will be picked on Tuesday, January 17. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no bus services that day.