Community Calendar Events Monday, January 2, 2017

The Barren County Clerks’ office will be closed through today for the New Years’ Day Holiday.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed today in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. Today’s Garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, January 3. The city bus will not run on and the Glasgow Landfill will be closed on Monday. The landfill will return to normal operating hours on Tuesday, January 3.

There will be a Caverna High School Advisory Council Meeting on Tuesday, January 3 at 5PM in the high school library.

There will be a Cave City Trail Town meeting on Thursday, January 5 at 6 PM at the Cave City Convention Center. Being designated as a Trail Town further establishes Cave City as a destination for outdoor activity which will attract more tourists, give them more things to do and give them more reasons to stay here multiple days.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday. Monday’s garbage will be picked on Tuesday, January 17. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no bus services that day.