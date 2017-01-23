Community Calendar Events Monday, January 23, 2017

The January meeting of the Barren County Historical Society will be Thursday, January 26 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. The topic will be the Louisville and Nashville Railroad Historical Society. Barren County has a long history of the L&N RR running through our county with its “Main Line” traveling from Louisville to Nashville. The speaker will be Michael Dowell, co-author of “Bittersweet”, the history of the L&N in Warren County and of several articles. He is the overseer of the L&N Historical Society Archives at the Historic Rail Park and Train Museum in Bowling Green. There is no charge for admission.

The annual John Wood Memorial Scholarship Marine Corps League Pancake Fry will be held on Saturday, January 28 from 6AM to 11AM at the Glasgow Middle School Cafeteria. Tickets are $5 for all you can eat, pancakes, sausage, gravy, biscuits, coffee and orange juice. Tickets may be purchased at the door. All proceeds will go to the Marine Scholarship Fund for high school seniors. For more information call Earl Houchens at 678-4056 or Joseph Litera at 629-5113.

Now to February at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, the Art of Migrant Parents will be on display in the Christine Snavely Gallery of the Museum.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center presents Amanda Higgins PhD on Saturday, February 18 at 1PM. Higgins will discuss African American women’s contributions to Kentucky History. Admission is free.

The Community Education Art Show will be at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, March 26 from 2PM to 4PM.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is actively seeking interested individuals to become high school softball and baseball officials in the surrounding area. You must be 18 or older and a high school graduate. For more information call Mark Woodcock at 646-8994.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky has begun operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The eligibility criteria for this program is: the household is within 4 days of running out of fuel that is their heat source; the household has received a past due/disconnect notice if natural gas or electric is your heat source; or home heating cost are included as part of the rent and household has received an eviction notice for non-payment of rent from the landlord and pre-paid electric customers are eligible to receive assistance if they certify that they have 10 days or less of pre-paid electric remaining. Applicants may apply in Glasgow at 411 Happy Valley Road- Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm and extended hours on Monday until 5pm.