Community Calendar Events Thursday, February 16, 2017

There will be a Town Hall Meeting, today at the Cave City Senior Center at 6pm. Bring your ideas for planning events for the year 2017. For more information call 773-2188.

There will be a meeting of the Barren County Democratic Party Executive Committee, tonight at 5:30PM in the Barren County Fiscal Court in the Barren County Government Office Building. This meeting is open to all registered Democrats residing in Barren County.

Glasgow Autism Parents Support will meet tonight at 6:30PM at TJ Regional Health Community Center. Guest speaker will be Kristy Fuller, Psychologist who will speak about handling anxiety.

The Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 36th Annual Community Meeting, this Friday, February 17 at 6:30PM at the Temple Hill Fire Station. The election of two members to the Board of Directors will highlight the meeting. The Department will honor varies firefighters for their outstanding service to the community during 2016. Also, there will be a discussion about the construction of a third fire station near Fox Hollow. All members of the community are invited to attend this meeting.

Highland Elementary will sponsor the Highlander Classic for grades 3 through 8 and will be this Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19. League and Travel Teams are welcome. For more information or to sign up, call Steven Murphy at 590-8622 or 670-8137. Proceeds go to Highland Elementary PTO.

Hart County Historical Society will be celebrating Black History Month, this Friday, February 17 at 6PM. The central speaker will be Abraham Williams, Executive Director of Bowling Green Housing Authority. The Theme is “Making One’s Dream a Reality.” Exhibits will be on display and there will be tokens for all youth. Refreshments will be served. For more information call 270-524-0101.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center presents Amanda Higgins PhD; this Saturday, February 18 at 1PM. Higgins will discuss African American women’s contributions to Kentucky History. Admission is free.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed this Monday, February 20 for President’s Day.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed this Monday, February 20 in observance of the President’s Day Holiday. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, February 21. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no city bus service.

“Knowing That You Are Not Alone Is Important” will be the topic of the Cancer Support Group Meeting hosted by The Oncology and Hematology Department located in the TJ Health Pavilion. Dr. Craig Tyree will be the guest speaker. The meeting will take place on Thursday, February 23 at 6PM at the Barren River Regional Cancer Center. The group meets quarterly and is open to individuals affected by all types of cancer. The group is formed to give family, caregivers and survivors the support and strength to move forward together. For more information or to RSVP, please call 270-659-5893 or the Cancer Center at 270-651-2478.

The February meeting of the Barren County Historical Society will be Thursday, February 23 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Sue Lynn McDaniel, Special Collections Librarian with the Kentucky Museum, will present “Miss Fannie the Flirt”. The topic subject is late nineteenth century courtship researched from contemporary ladies magazines, etiquette manuals, local newspapers, and a local woman’s diary. McDaniel has a MA in History and her research and published articles focus on nineteenth century social and cultural history. There is no charge for attendance.

Ralph Bunche Community Foundation is sponsoring the 10th Soul Feast Fundraiser for the Bunche Center on Saturday, February 25 at 4:00 PM. A Soul Food Meal will be served and Gospel Singing will begin at 6pm.

Barren County Bee Keepers will have classes on the fourth Monday of each month beginning Monday, February 27 beginning at 6:30pm at the U K Extension Office. The theme for the first class will be Bee Biology. The next class will be on Monday, March 27 and the class will be on all the equipment you will need. On April 24 you will learn about installing your bees and on May 22 you will learn how to harvest your honey. For more information call John Pace at 651-6507. These classes will be for beginner bee keepers.

Rolling Thunder, Inc, Kentucky Chapter 2 will host their annul Chili Supper on Saturday, March 4 at the National Guard Armory beginning at 5pm. An auction will begin at 6pm. Menu will be Chili, Hotdog, Drink and Dessert for $5.00. There will also be a 50/50 Drawing, Cake Walk and a Rifle Raffle for a 22 Cal Henry Golden Boy Rifle. Proceeds will go to support local veterans. For more information call 646-8603 or www.facebook.com/rollingthunderky2.

The City Clean up Week for Glasgow will be March 20 through March 24. Free Shredding will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 9am to noon at the Southgate Plaza. City residents may place extra trash, large items at curbside the same day as their normal garbage pickup. You must have items out by 7am. Unacceptable items include appliances, liquid pesticides, auto batteries and parts, asbestos, tires or construction materials, large tree limbs, or whole trees. Appliances are accepted all year at the landfill at no charge but Freon must be removed by a professional repair person before drop off. For more information on tires and used oil disposal contact Glasgow Tire, Walmart or Tractor Supply Company.

TJ Samson Women’s Conference will be Thursday, March 23 from 8AM to 4PM at the Cave City Convention Center. Speaker will be Abby Rike. For more information call 651-4534.

The Community Education Art Show will be at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, March 26 from 2PM to 4PM.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is actively seeking interested individuals to become high school softball and baseball officials in the surrounding area. You must be 18 or older and a high school graduate. For more information call Mark Woodcock at 646-8994.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky has begun operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The eligibility criteria for this program is: the household is within 4 days of running out of fuel that is their heat source; the household has received a past due/disconnect notice if natural gas or electric is your heat source; or home heating cost are included as part of the rent and household has received an eviction notice for non-payment of rent from the landlord and pre-paid electric customers are eligible to receive assistance if they certify that they have 10 days or less of pre-paid electric remaining. Applicants may apply in Glasgow at 411 Happy Valley Road- Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm and extended hours on Monday until 5pm.