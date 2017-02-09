Community Calendar Events Thursday, February 9 2017

Austin Masonic Lodge 847 annual chili supper will be this Saturday, February 11 from 5PM to 8PM. Five dollars for all you can eat, red chili, white chili, potato soup, hotdogs, dessert and a drink.

Wisdom Faith Christian Academy will again this year have Cupid’s Café as a fundraiser, this Saturday, February 11 from 5PM to 8PM. Menu consists of Lasagna or Spaghetti, Salad Bar, Homemade Desserts, Bread and Beverage. A donation of $5 per plate and $1.50 or Desserts. All donations appreciated. The academy is located in Knob Lick. For more information call 270-432-7338.

The Munfordville First United Methodist Church will be showing the movie, “An Uncommon Grace”, this Sunday, February 12 at 8PM at the church. Admission is free. Popcorn will be available. There will be chairs available but feel free to bring a lawn chair for more relaxed seating. The Hallmark movie was filmed locally using many settings familiar to Horse Cave, Cave City and area residents. Additionally, several local people were used as movie extras.

Highland Elementary February SBDM meeting has been changed to Monday, February 13 at 4:30PM.

Barren County Middle School’s Site Based Decision Making Council will meet in special session this Monday, February 13 at 4:30pm at the school for the purpose of personnel consultation.

The Barren County High School SBDM Council will meet in regular session, Monday, February 13 at 3:45PM in the Trojan Academy Media Center.

There will be a Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, February 16 at the Cave City Senior Center at 6pm. Bring your ideas for planning events for the year 2017. For more information call 773-2188.

Glasgow Autism Parents Support will meet Thursday, February 16 at 6:30PM at TJ Regional Health Community Center. Guest speaker will be Kristy Fuller, Psychologist who will speak about handling anxiety.

The Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 36th Annual Community Meeting, Friday, February 17 at 6:30PM at the Temple Hill Fire Station. The election of two members to the Board of Directors will highlight the meeting. The Department will honor varies firefighters for their outstanding service to the community during 2016. Also, there will be a discussion about the construction of a third fire station near Fox Hollow. All members of the community are invited to attend this meeting.

Highland Elementary will sponsor the Highlander Classic for grades 3 through 8 and will be Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19. League and Travel Teams are welcome. For more information or to sign up, call Steven Murphy at 590-8622 or 670-8137. Proceeds go to Highland Elementary PTO.

Hart County Historical Society will be celebrating Black History Month, Friday, February 17 at 6PM. The central speaker will be Abraham Williams, Executive Director of Bowling Green Housing Authority. The Theme is “Making One’s Dream a Reality.” Exhibits will be on display and there will be tokens for all youth. Refreshments will be served. For more information call 270-524-0101.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center presents Amanda Higgins PhD, Saturday, February 18 at 1PM. Higgins will discuss African American women’s contributions to Kentucky History. Admission is free.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed, Monday, February 20 for President’s Day.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, February 20 in observance of the President’s Day Holiday. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, February 21. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no city bus service.

“Knowing That You Are Not Alone Is Important” will be the topic of the Cancer Support Group Meeting hosted by The Oncology and Hematology Department located in the TJ Health Pavilion. Dr. Craig Tyree will be the guest speaker. The meeting will take place on Thursday, February 23 at 6PM at the Barren River Regional Cancer Center. The group meets quarterly and is open to individuals affected by all types of cancer. The group is formed to give family, caregivers and survivors the support and strength to move forward together. For more information or to RSVP, please call 270-659-5893 or the Cancer Center at 270-651-2478.

The February meeting of the Barren County Historical Society will be Thursday, February 23 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Sue Lynn McDaniel, Special Collections Librarian with the Kentucky Museum, will present “Miss Fannie the Flirt”. The topic subject is late nineteenth century courtship researched from contemporary ladies magazines, etiquette manuals, local newspapers, and a local woman’s diary. McDaniel has a MA in History and her research and published articles focus on nineteenth century social and cultural history. There is no charge for attendance.

Barren County Bee Keepers will have classes on the fourth Monday of each month beginning Monday, February 27 beginning at 6:30pm at the U K Extension Office. The theme for the first class will be Bee Biology. The next class will be on Monday, March 27 and the class will be on all the equipment you will need. On April 24 you will learn about installing your bees and on May 22 you will learn how to harvest your honey. For more information call John Pace at 651-6507. These classes will be for beginner bee keepers.

The Community Education Art Show will be at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, March 26 from 2PM to 4PM.

Rolling Thunder, Inc, Kentucky Chapter 2 will host their annul Chili Supper on Saturday, March 4 at the National Guard Armory beginning at 5pm. An auction will begin at 6pm. Menu will be Chili, Hotdog, Drink and Dessert for $5.00. There will also be a 50/50 Drawing, Cake Walk and a Rifle Raffle for a 22 Cal Henry Golden Boy Rifle. Proceeds will go to support local veterans. For more information call 646-8603 or www.facebook.com/rollingthunderky2.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is actively seeking interested individuals to become high school softball and baseball officials in the surrounding area. You must be 18 or older and a high school graduate. For more information call Mark Woodcock at 646-8994.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky has begun operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The eligibility criteria for this program is: the household is within 4 days of running out of fuel that is their heat source; the household has received a past due/disconnect notice if natural gas or electric is your heat source; or home heating cost are included as part of the rent and household has received an eviction notice for non-payment of rent from the landlord and pre-paid electric customers are eligible to receive assistance if they certify that they have 10 days or less of pre-paid electric remaining. Applicants may apply in Glasgow at 411 Happy Valley Road- Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm and extended hours on Monday until 5pm.