Community Calendar Events Tuesday, December 27, 2016

The Driftwood Dining Room at Barren River Lake State Resort Park will be closed until 11AM Wednesday, December 28, for the Holidays.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed today in observance of the Christmas Holiday and Today’s garbage will be picked up on Thursday, December 27.

The Barren County Clerks’ office will be closed from this Friday, December 30 through Monday, January 2 for the New Years’ Day Holiday. Thursday, December 29 will be the last day to transfer any vehicles, boats or real estate for the year 2016.

The City Leaf Collection for the City of Glasgow will continue thru this Friday, December 30. The city is divided into four zones and each zone has been assigned two weeks each. Leaves should be raked near the street or sidewalk or you can bag your leaves and leave them by the curb. Please do not rake leaves in the street or block drainage ditches. Also do not rake object such as rocks or tree limbs into the piles or any object that could injure crew members or damage equipment. For more information call 651-5977.

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the lifesaving gift of a blood donation in December, a time when donations decline but the needs of patients remain steady. Donors of all blood types are needed this holiday season to help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients. In this area there will be a blood drive at Zaxby’s in Glasgow, this Friday, December 30 from 1PM to 6PM.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed Monday, January 2 in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. Monday’s Garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, January 3. The city bus will not run on and the Glasgow Landfill will be closed on Monday. The landfill will return to normal operating hours on Tuesday, January 3.

There will be a Caverna High School Advisory Council Meeting on Tuesday, January 3 at 5PM in the high school library.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday. Monday’s garbage will be picked on Tuesday, January 17. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no bus services that day.