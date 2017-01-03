Community Calendar Events Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Monday’s Garbage will be picked up today. The landfill will return to normal operating hours today.

There will be a Caverna High School Advisory Council Meeting, tonight at 5PM in the high school library. THIS MEETING HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO NOT ENOUGH MEMBERS BEING IN ATTENDANCE TO MEET THE QUORUM.

There will be a Cave City Trail Town meeting this Thursday, January 5 at 6 PM at the Cave City Convention Center. Being designated as a Trail Town further establishes Cave City as a destination for outdoor activity which will attract more tourists, give them more things to do and give them more reasons to stay here multiple days.

The Barren County High School SBDM Council will meet in regular session, Monday, January 9 at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy Media Center.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday. Monday’s garbage will be picked on Tuesday, January 17. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no bus services that day.