Community Calendar Events Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Caregivers and their toddlers will enjoy Tator-Tot Time at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library, today at 10AM and continuing through Wednesday, February 22.

Jessica Gilbert of Boutique Unique will teach a fun class on Painted Wall Hangers on Thursday, February 2 at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The cost is $5 and you may register and pay at the library.

Austin Masonic Lodge 847 annual chili supper will be Saturday, February 11 from 5PM to 8PM. Five dollars for all you can eat, red chili, white chili, potato soup, hotdogs, dessert and a drink.

Wisdom Faith Christian Academy will again this year have Cupid’s Café as a fundraiser on Saturday, February 11 from 5PM to 8PM. Menu consists of Lasagna or Spaghetti, Salad Bar, Homemade Desserts, Bread and Beverage. A donation of $5 per plate and $1.50 or Desserts. All donations appreciated. The academy is located in Knob Lick. For more information call 270-432-7338.

Highland Elementary February SBDM meeting has been changed to Monday, February 13 at 4:30PM.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center presents Amanda Higgins PhD on Saturday, February 18 at 1PM. Higgins will discuss African American women’s contributions to Kentucky History. Admission is free.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed, Monday, February 20 for President’s Day.

The Community Education Art Show will be at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, March 26 from 2PM to 4PM.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is actively seeking interested individuals to become high school softball and baseball officials in the surrounding area. You must be 18 or older and a high school graduate. For more information call Mark Woodcock at 646-8994.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky has begun operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The eligibility criteria for this program is: the household is within 4 days of running out of fuel that is their heat source; the household has received a past due/disconnect notice if natural gas or electric is your heat source; or home heating cost are included as part of the rent and household has received an eviction notice for non-payment of rent from the landlord and pre-paid electric customers are eligible to receive assistance if they certify that they have 10 days or less of pre-paid electric remaining. Applicants may apply in Glasgow at 411 Happy Valley Road- Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm and extended hours on Monday until 5pm.