COMMUNITY CALENDAR FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2017

Community Calendar Events Saturday, February 25, 2017

Ralph Bunche Community Foundation is sponsoring the 10th Soul Feast Fundraiser for the Bunche Center, today at 4PM. A Soul Food Meal will be served and Gospel Singing will begin at 6pm.

Barren County Bee Keepers will have classes on the fourth Monday of each month beginning Monday, February 27 at 6:30PM at the U K Extension Office. The theme for the first class will be Bee Biology. The next class will be on Monday, March 27 and the class will be on all the equipment you will need. On April 24 you will learn about installing your bees and on May 22 you will learn how to harvest your honey. For more information call John Pace at 651-6507. These classes will be for beginner bee keepers.

The Glasgow Electric Plant Board will hold a community open house meeting, Thursday, March 2 from 4PM to 7PM at the T J Health Pavilion Community Meeting Room. This open house will be to gather suggestions from any Glasgow EPB customer who wishes to voice his or her opinions on the current electric rate options, possible alternative solutions and the process the EPB should take to determine what changes to make. All EPB electric customers are urged to participate.

The Knights of Columbus welcome everyone to their “All you can eat fish fry” on Friday, March 3 from 4PM to 7PM at St. Helen Parish Center in Glasgow. There will be delicious fried and baked fish and heartwarming Christian fellowship. Great selection of side dishes and desserts. $8 for adults, $4 for youngsters 4 to 12, and kids under 4 eat free. For more information call 576-4750.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Barren County Head Start is accepting applications for open enrollment for the next school year. If your child will be 3 or 4 years of age on or before August 1st, they may qualify for Head Start. Ninety percent of those enrolled must be members of families who qualify as low-income. Children with disabilities are given special consideration. Those who wish to apply must provide proof of income, verification of the child’s birth, and an up-to-date immunization certificate. Applications and additional information may be obtained by calling: 270-651-2419 or feel free to visit the Barren County Head Start center located at 899 Shamrock Place.

Rolling Thunder, Inc, Kentucky Chapter 2 will host their annul Chili Supper, Saturday, March 4 at the National Guard Armory beginning at 5pm. An auction will begin at 6pm. Menu will be Chili, Hotdog, Drink and Dessert for $5.00. There will also be a 50/50 Drawing, Cake Walk and a Rifle Raffle for a 22 Cal Henry Golden Boy Rifle. Proceeds will go to support local veterans. For more information call 646-8603 or www.facebook.com/rollingthunderky2.

The annual Barren County Lincoln Day Dinner sponsored by the Barren County Republican Women’s Club and the Barren County Republican Party will be Saturday, March 4 at 6PM at the Barren River State Park. Tickets are $30 each and must be purchased in advance.Tickets may be purchased from John Robert Miller at 579-5458, Barbara Pendleton, 659-9519 or Kari Hodges, 670-9178. They will also be available from the Barren County Clerk, JoAnn London.

Caverna High School Advisory Council Meeting will be Monday, March 6 in the high school library at 5pm.

Cave City Free City Wide Clean Up will be March 20 through March 25 from 8am to 4pm across from the Firehouse at the recycle location. No tires, paint or hazardous chemicals.

Barren County Clean Up Week will be held March 20 through March 24 from 7:30am to 5pm. County trucks will be available for garbage pick-up plus two large dumpsters at each site where space permits. There will also be a recycling trailer at each location. All small items are to be bagged and no tires will be accepted. The drop off location for Monday, March 20 is C and F Supply; Tuesday, March 21, Park City Volunteer Fire Department and Cave City Volunteer Fire Department; Wednesday, March 22, Eastern Volunteer Fire Department; Thursday, March 23 Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department and Haywood Volunteer Fire Department and on Friday, March 24, South Barren Volunteer Fire Department on Steam Mill Road and at the Temple Hill Fairgrounds. For more information call 678-2832 or 678-2834.

The City Clean up Week for Glasgow will be March 20 through March 24. Free Shredding will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 9am to noon at the Southgate Plaza. City residents may place extra trash, large items at curbside the same day as their normal garbage pickup. You must have items out by 7am. Unacceptable items include appliances, liquid pesticides, auto batteries and parts, asbestos, tires or construction materials, large tree limbs, or whole trees. Appliances are accepted all year at the landfill at no charge but Freon must be removed by a professional repair person before drop off. For more information on tires and used oil disposal contact Glasgow Tire, Walmart or Tractor Supply Company.

TJ Samson Women’s Conference will be Thursday, March 23 from 8AM to 4PM at the Cave City Convention Center. Speaker will be Abby Rike. For more information call 651-4534.

The Community Education Art Show will be at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, March 26 from 2PM to 4PM.

Greenwood High School Band in Bowling Green will sponsor a huge Spring Extravaganza Craft Fair and Home Bazaar as a fundraiser on Saturday, April 29 from 8AM to 2PM. They are looking for vendors who craft, woodwork, quilt, sew, paint, stained glass, pottery, etc. Booth rental is $25. For more information call (813) 541-1590 or https://form.jotform.com/70436235589160.