COMMUNITY CALENDAR FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2017

Community Calendar Events Saturday, February 4, 2017

Highland Elementary will sponsor the Highlander Classic for grades 3 through 8 and will be held Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19. League and Travel Teams are welcome. For more information or to sign up, call Steven Murphy at 590-8622 or 670-8137. Proceeds go to Highland Elementary PTO.

Do you like to color? Adult Coloring will be held on Thursday, February 9 at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library from 10am to 5:30pm. Pick the time most convention for you during these hours. Supplies and refreshments will be available.

Austin Masonic Lodge 847 annual chili supper will be Saturday, February 11 from 5PM to 8PM. Five dollars for all you can eat, red chili, white chili, potato soup, hotdogs, dessert and a drink.

Wisdom Faith Christian Academy will again this year have Cupid’s Café as a fundraiser, Saturday, February 11 from 5PM to 8PM. Menu consists of Lasagna or Spaghetti, Salad Bar, Homemade Desserts, Bread and Beverage. A donation of $5 per plate and $1.50 or Desserts. All donations appreciated. The academy is located in Knob Lick. For more information call 270-432-7338.

Highland Elementary February SBDM meeting has been changed to Monday, February 13 at 4:30PM.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center presents Amanda Higgins PhD, Saturday, February 18 at 1PM. Higgins will discuss African American women’s contributions to Kentucky History. Admission is free.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed, Monday, February 20 for President’s Day.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, February 20 in observance of the President’s Day Holiday. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, February 21. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no city bus service.

The Community Education Art Show will be at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, March 26 from 2PM to 4PM.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is actively seeking interested individuals to become high school softball and baseball officials in the surrounding area. You must be 18 or older and a high school graduate. For more information call Mark Woodcock at 646-8994.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky has begun operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The eligibility criteria for this program is: the household is within 4 days of running out of fuel that is their heat source; the household has received a past due/disconnect notice if natural gas or electric is your heat source; or home heating cost are included as part of the rent and household has received an eviction notice for non-payment of rent from the landlord and pre-paid electric customers are eligible to receive assistance if they certify that they have 10 days or less of pre-paid electric remaining. Applicants may apply in Glasgow at 411 Happy Valley Road- Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm and extended hours on Monday until 5pm.