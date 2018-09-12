COMMUNITY COLLEGE PLANS TO OFFER FOR 4 YEAR DEGREES

on 12/09/2018 |

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A community college in southern Kentucky plans to begin offering four-year degrees next fall.

News outlets report officials said this week that Somerset Community College will offer the bachelor’s degrees through university partnerships in a new program called the University Center of Southern Kentucky.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Jay Box said officials have been working on the proposal for about six weeks. He says several details are still being worked out but lots of public and private universities have expressed interest.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers lives in Somerset and is helping put the program together. He said the program is needed because many residents in the region get only a two-year degree because they can’t afford to travel elsewhere to continue their education.