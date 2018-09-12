Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

COMMUNITY COLLEGE PLANS TO OFFER FOR 4 YEAR DEGREES

on 12/09/2018 |

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A community college in southern Kentucky plans to begin offering four-year degrees next fall.
News outlets report officials said this week that Somerset Community College will offer the bachelor’s degrees through university partnerships in a new program called the University Center of Southern Kentucky.
Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Jay Box said officials have been working on the proposal for about six weeks. He says several details are still being worked out but lots of public and private universities have expressed interest.
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers lives in Somerset and is helping put the program together. He said the program is needed because many residents in the region get only a two-year degree because they can’t afford to travel elsewhere to continue their education.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “COMMUNITY COLLEGE PLANS TO OFFER FOR 4 YEAR DEGREES”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

WILSON EVERETT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
37°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 12/09 10%
High 37° / Low 22°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 12/10 10%
High 42° / Low 18°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 12/11 10%
High 44° / Low 30°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.