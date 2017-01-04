COMMUNITY EDUCATION CLASSES AND PROGRAMS WINTER/SPRING 2017

WINTER/SPRING 2017

Acrylic Painting – Mondays, January 9 – February 13, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Expand your world of acrylic painting. Venture outside your “box” and experience new excitement through your own paintbrush. Or start from the beginning and broaden your range of color and beauty. Class is for ages 13 and above. Supply list provided upon registration. Patty Hughes, instructor. Cost: $40

Acrylic Painting – Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14, 5:30 – 7:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church. See above description for Monday evening. Patty Hughes, Instructor. Cost $40

Painting – Just For Kids Level I –Thursdays, January 12 – February 2 from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. at Happy Valley Learning Center. Want to learn to paint? We have just the thing for you! Beginning painting class teaches you the basics of acrylic painting from mixing your first colors, through your first completed canvas. It’s fun. It’s an adventure into a new world of art. Come join us! Class is for ages 6 -12. Patty Hughes, instructor. Cost: $30

Basic Computing – Tuesdays and Thursdays, January 17 – 26, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Barren County High School. Beginning computers is perfect for one that needs to know the basics of computers. Learn to save and retrieve files, select and use various programs, print documents, use the mouse, and learn about computer settings and files. Instructor: Tina Wilson. Cost: $35

Beginning Pastels – Tuesdays, January 17 – February 21, 1:00 -3:00 p.m. Location to be announced. Come explore the beautiful medium of soft pastels in an encouraging, positive and supportive setting. Thru this introductory class participants will learn about what pastels are, how to use and apply them, and develop an understanding of the tools and supplies needed to work with them. Two methods of starting a new work, and various ways of “laying down” color, blending, and mark making will be taught. Advisement on how pastels should be matted and framed will be covered as well. Class is for ages 8 and above. Pastels, paper, supplies and subject matter will be provided. Lorie Short, instructor. Cost: $60

Cake Decorating – Thursday, January 19, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at South Green Elementary. Participants will learn how to make flowers and borders plus other cake decorating tips. The best part – you get to eat what you decorated! Diane White, Instructor. Cost: $20

Crocheting – Tuesdays, January 24 & 31, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. In class, we will learn how to crochet starting with the basic stitches: chain, single, half double, and double crochet. We will learn about the different types of yarn and crochet hooks, and we will learn how to read and follow a crochet pattern. Additionally, we will explore the vast wealth of free information and patterns that can be found on the Internet. Class is for ages 16 and above. Class size is limited. Leisha Leech, Instructor. Cost: $20

Beginning Microsoft Excel – Mondays and Wednesdays, February 6 – 15, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Barren County High School. In this class you will learn how to use basic Excel formulas, basic menu functions and learn basic terms and definitions. You will also learn how to create Excel spreadsheets, save and name the worksheets, and format data with the spreadsheets. Debbie Russell, Instructor. Cost: $35

Beginning Microsoft Excel – Tuesdays and Thursdays, February 7 – 16, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Barren County High School. Students will learn the basics of setting up a spreadsheet with formulas and customization. Tina Wilson, Instructor. Cost: $35

Painting – Just for Kids Level II – Thursdays, February 9 – March 16 from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. at Happy Valley Learning Center. This class allows the child to create a painting using his/her own topic choice at the appropriate skills level. They will execute previous techniques and learn new ones. Class is for ages 6-12. Patty Hughes, Instructor. Cost $35

Drawing – Thursdays, March 9 – April 20 (meets 6 times), 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Glasgow Middle School. This class emphasizes breaking through barriers that keep us from learning to draw well and is adapted for all skill levels. We will concentrate on learning how to capture the essence of form without getting trapped into simply copying reality. From day one we will learn to develop a 3-dimensional approach to drawing using still life motifs. Independent projects are encouraged. Class is for ages 12 and above. Alida Akers, Instructor. Cost:

Intermediate Microsoft Excel – Mondays and Wednesdays, March 13 – 22, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. at Barren County High School. In this class you will learn to create charts, format charts and manipulate data within charts. You will also learn about styles and themes and how to customize them. Class will also include conditional formatting and its uses. This class is recommended for the Excel user wanting to expand their knowledge. Debbie Russell, Instructor. Cost: $35

Pottery by Hand and Wheel – Wednesdays, March 15 – April 26 (meets 6 times), 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Happy Valley Learning Center. If you like having fun, being messy and creating all at the same time Pottery is for you. You will experience hand built; coil, slab, and pinch pot. Also you will have an opportunity to learn to use the pottery wheel. Class is for ages 16 and above. Patty Hughes, Instructor Cost: $45 (includes all supplies).

Painting – Just for Kids Advanced – Thursdays, March 23 – May 4 (meets 6 times), 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at Happy Valley Learning Center. Patty Hughes, Instructor Cost: $40

Intermediate Microsoft Excel – Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 11 – 20, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Barren County High School. Students will learn to format cells. Students will be able to select information and create graphs and/or charts. Tina Wilson, Instructor. Cost: $35

Pre-registration required for all classes and programs

Call Marcus Kingrey 270-670-6908 or email marcus.kingrey@barren.kyschools.us