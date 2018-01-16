COMMUNITY HONORS THE LIFE AND WORK OF DR. KING WITH A MESSAGE OF CHARITY AND LOVE

on 01/16/2018 |

First Baptist Praise Choir

Since 2000, the folks at First Baptist Church have hosted an annual event to commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Each year on Dr. King’s birthday, a noon prayer service is held at the Barren County Courthouse. The group then marches down to First Baptist, this year led by The Boys and Girl’s Club. .

The first Baptist praise choir features music that commemorates the love for people and that feeling certainly pours from the church. Local pastors and community leaders were invited to speak. With a theme of charity and love for others echoed in all who spoke, Circuit Judge John Alexander also talked of justice and injustice, and noted a quote made famous by Dr. King, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice”

Circuit Judge John Alexander

The work to carry on the legacy of Dr. King should not be limited to this single day, but should be carried on throughout the year.