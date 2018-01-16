Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

COMMUNITY HONORS THE LIFE AND WORK OF DR. KING WITH A MESSAGE OF CHARITY AND LOVE

on 01/16/2018 |
      First Baptist Praise Choir

 

Since 2000, the folks at First Baptist Church have hosted an annual event to commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.  Each year on Dr. King’s birthday, a noon prayer service is held at the Barren County Courthouse.  The group then marches down to First Baptist, this year led by The Boys and Girl’s Club.  .

 

The first Baptist praise choir features music that commemorates the love for people and that feeling certainly pours from the church.  Local pastors and community leaders were invited to speak.  With a theme of charity and love for others echoed in all who spoke, Circuit Judge John Alexander also talked of justice and injustice, and noted a quote made famous by Dr. King, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice”

      Circuit Judge John Alexander

 

The work to carry on the legacy of Dr. King should not be limited to this single day, but should be carried on throughout the year.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “COMMUNITY HONORS THE LIFE AND WORK OF DR. KING WITH A MESSAGE OF CHARITY AND LOVE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Bernard Francis

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Winter Storm Warning

Issued:
8:25 AM CST on January 16, 2018
Expires:
3:00 PM CST on January 16, 2018
Snow
Currently
11°
Snow
Snow
Tuesday 01/16 90%
High 13° / Low 3°
Snow
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 01/17 10%
High 23° / Low 11°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 01/18 10%
High 36° / Low 18°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 17

Barren County High School SBDM Meeting

January 17 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 25

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

January 25 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.