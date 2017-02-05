Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

COMPLAINT OF RECKLESS DRIVER IN CAVE CITY LEADS TO WARRANTS BEING SERVED

on 02/05/2017 |
Featured Local News News Top Stories

On February 3rd around 8:53 pm Officers with the Cave City Police Department received a complaint of a reckless driver traveling into the city limits on Mammoth Cave Road. Officer James Roberts observed the vehicle operating in a reckless manner. Through a brief investigation officer Roberts placed Calvin Fuller under arrest for reckless driving, Failure of non owner to maintain insurance 1st offense, rear license plate not illuminated, no registration, no registration receipt, license to be on possession, operating on expired license and Operating motor vehicle under the influence. Fuller was also charged for two Barren county bench warrants and one Logan county bench warrant. Officer Roberts was assisted on scene by Officer Michael Stevenson and Officer Paul Reynolds.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Lora Atwell

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

020217 Lora Atwell

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital