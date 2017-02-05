COMPLAINT OF RECKLESS DRIVER IN CAVE CITY LEADS TO WARRANTS BEING SERVED

On February 3rd around 8:53 pm Officers with the Cave City Police Department received a complaint of a reckless driver traveling into the city limits on Mammoth Cave Road. Officer James Roberts observed the vehicle operating in a reckless manner. Through a brief investigation officer Roberts placed Calvin Fuller under arrest for reckless driving, Failure of non owner to maintain insurance 1st offense, rear license plate not illuminated, no registration, no registration receipt, license to be on possession, operating on expired license and Operating motor vehicle under the influence. Fuller was also charged for two Barren county bench warrants and one Logan county bench warrant. Officer Roberts was assisted on scene by Officer Michael Stevenson and Officer Paul Reynolds.