CONGRATULATIONS POLICE CAPTAIN CHARLIE LOWERY

12/27/2016
Glasgow Police Captain Charlie Lowery is a recent graduate of the Department of Criminal Justice System’s “Criminal Justice Executive Development Program” (CJED).

Captain Lowery has been at the department for nearly 18 years started out as a patrol officer and now is a Captain with the department. The Course is 4 weeks in length, and covers a variety of areas:

When it comes to long term success of the department, you have to plan for the future. Captain Lowery says that the course focuses on problem solving:

While 40 hours annually of training is state mandated, Lowery says that Chief Guy Howie is very supportive of additional training opportunities:

Congratulations to Glasgow Police Captain Charlie Lowery.

