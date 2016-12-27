CONGRATULATIONS POLICE CAPTAIN CHARLIE LOWERY

Glasgow Police Captain Charlie Lowery is a recent graduate of the Department of Criminal Justice System’s “Criminal Justice Executive Development Program” (CJED).

Captain Lowery has been at the department for nearly 18 years started out as a patrol officer and now is a Captain with the department. The Course is 4 weeks in length, and covers a variety of areas:



When it comes to long term success of the department, you have to plan for the future. Captain Lowery says that the course focuses on problem solving:

While 40 hours annually of training is state mandated, Lowery says that Chief Guy Howie is very supportive of additional training opportunities:



Congratulations to Glasgow Police Captain Charlie Lowery.