CONGRESS HAS DEADLINE TO PASS CHILDREN’S FUNDING PROGRAM CHIP

on 12/23/2017

It is down to the wire for Congress to pass a long-term funding bill for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and a new report shows that if they don’t act soon nearly two million kids, including 38 thousand in Kentucky, could lose coverage in January. CHIP funding expired in September, and lawmakers recently approved a “patch” that reallocates funds from states that have not exhausted their own CHIP funds. But Georgetown University Center for Children and Families executive director Joan Alker says it’s robbing Peter to pay Paul.

The report from the center shows that Kentucky is among the states that will exhaust funding by the end of January. The U-S House passed a bill to renew CHIP funding in September. This week, some top Republicans said the Senate will consider reauthorization after the first of the year along with other health spending measures.

As a pediatric emergency medicine physician, Dr. Sam Bartle says he’s concerned that without CHIP coverage, some parents won’t be able to get their children needed medical care.

Alker says it is important to note that the patch offers no additional funding, and essentially drains the reallocation funding faster by providing extra funds to states running out of CHIP money first.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said he is prioritizing a CHIP extension as part of a year-end spending deal.