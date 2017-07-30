CONGRESSMAN BRETT GUTHRIE TO VISIT BARREN COUNTY ON AUG. 9TH

on 07/30/2017 |

Guthrie schedules Barren County “Public Office Hours”

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) has announced that he will be holding his public Office Hours event in Barren County on Wednesday, August 9, at 11:00 a.m. CDT.

“Every summer, I am excited to visit every county in the Second District to hear directly from my constituents,” said Congressman Guthrie. “There are a number of important issues facing our nation. I look forward to hearing the views of the residents of Barren County on August 9th.”

Congressman Guthrie is holding an Office Hours event in each of the 21 counties in the Second District throughout the summer. Constituents can stop by at any time during the session. Congressman Guthrie will be available to talk directly with constituents.

Congressman Guthrie will be at TJ Pavilion’s Community Room on Wednesday, August 9th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

Constituents can register for this event at https://guthrie.house.gov/events/, but registration is not required for attendance.