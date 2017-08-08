CONGRESSMAN GUTHRIE WILL BE IN GLASGOW WEDNESDAY TO HEAR FROM CONSTITUENTS

on 08/08/2017 |

When it comes to the happenings in Washington DC, your opinion no longer has to be your own. Congressman Bret Guthrie will be in Glasgow for his annual office hour and you can not only thank him for his service, but let him know where you stand on issues. Beginning at 11:00am on Wednesday August 9th, at the TJ Pavilion Community Center, Congressman Guthrie will be available to hear directly from his constituents.

For more information you can go online to Guthrie.house.gov.

Guthrie represents Kentucky’s Second District, which stretches from Owensboro, through Fort Knox and Abraham Lincoln’s birthplace, eastward toward Danville and southward to Bowling Green and includes a total of 21 counties.