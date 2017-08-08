Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CONGRESSMAN GUTHRIE WILL BE IN GLASGOW WEDNESDAY TO HEAR FROM CONSTITUENTS

on 08/08/2017 |

When it comes to the happenings in Washington DC, your opinion no longer has to be your own. Congressman Bret Guthrie will be in Glasgow for his annual office hour and you can not only thank him for his service, but let him know where you stand on issues. Beginning at 11:00am on Wednesday August 9th, at the TJ Pavilion Community Center, Congressman Guthrie will be available to hear directly from his constituents.

For more information you can go online to Guthrie.house.gov.

Guthrie represents Kentucky’s Second District, which stretches from Owensboro, through Fort Knox and Abraham Lincoln’s birthplace, eastward toward Danville and southward to Bowling Green and includes a total of 21 counties.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CONGRESSMAN GUTHRIE WILL BE IN GLASGOW WEDNESDAY TO HEAR FROM CONSTITUENTS”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

SONDRA ALTMAN
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
74°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 08/08 0%
High 82° / Low 60°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/09 20%
High 85° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/10 50%
High 84° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.