CONNECTORS ADULT SOCCER SEASON ENDS WITH GLASGOW AS CHAMPIONS

Glasgow is the champion of the Connectors Soccer League winter season!!

Despite a loss in the final game of the season, Glasgow placed first with 21 points.

Edwin showed his fantastic goalkeeper skills by stopping many close range and very

well placed shots.



Nelson’s team defeated Glasgow 3 – 1 to place 2nd with 19 points.

Felipe Salazar scored 2 goals and Abdil scored 1 goal for Nelson’s Team.

Honorio Calihua scored the only goal for Glasgow.



Jessy Nay finished the winter campaign in 3rd place after Deportivo U.S.A.

was a no show for its game. Jessy Nay finished with 19 points but a

lower goal difference than Nelson’s team.



Congratulations to all the teams that participated in the winter season.