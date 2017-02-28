Logo


CONNECTORS ADULT SOCCER SEASON ENDS WITH GLASGOW AS CHAMPIONS

on 02/28/2017 |
Glasgow is the champion of the Connectors Soccer League winter season!!
Despite a loss in the final game of the season, Glasgow placed first with 21 points.
Edwin showed his fantastic goalkeeper skills by stopping many close range and very
well placed shots.
022817 - 1st Place aDULT sOCCER 1000X522

Nelson’s team defeated Glasgow 3 – 1 to place 2nd with 19 points.
Felipe Salazar scored 2 goals and Abdil scored 1 goal for Nelson’s Team.
Honorio Calihua scored the only goal for Glasgow.
022817 Nelsons Team - 2nd Place Adult Soccer 1000X522

Jessy Nay finished the winter campaign in 3rd place after Deportivo U.S.A.
was a no show for its game. Jessy Nay finished with 19 points but a
lower goal difference than Nelson’s team.
022817 Jessy Nay - 3rd Place Adult 1000X522

Congratulations to all the teams that participated in the winter season.

