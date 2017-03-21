CONNECTORS ADULT SPRING SOCCER SEASON KICKED OFF LAST SUNDAY

The Spring soccer season for the Connectors Adult Soccer league

started this past Sunday, March 19th at the Soccer Complex.

The teams registered for the Spring Season are:

Glasgow (Defending Champions), Jessy Nay, ABD from Bowling Green,

Deportivo La Selva from Tennesse, Deportivo U.S.A,

Nelson’s Team and Connectors F.C.

Since there are 7 teams, 6 teams will compete while one be off every weekend

The game at 10:00 a.m. had a 9-man La Selva team losing to Jessy Nay, 3 – 0.

La Selva played an excellent and competitive game but Jessy Nay made its

2 extra players advantage result in goals in the second half.

Eric Castillo scored 2 goals and Saul Marin scored 1 goal for Jessy Nay.

The noon game was between Connectors F.C. and Deportivo U.S.A..

This game has to be replayed because Deportivo U.S.A. was a combination

of Deportivo U.S.A. and Nelson’s Team players. Both teams decided to

form their own team which disqualifies the result of the game that was played.

The 2:00 p.m. game was a super competitive and exciting game between the

defending champions, Glasgow and ABD. ABD led for the majority of the game

and had more possession of the ball but narrowly lost the game 4-3.

Glasgow goal scorers were Franly Gabriel 1 goal, Steven 2 goals, and Benjamin with 1 goal.

ABD goal scorers were Geovani Monovar 1 goal, Luis Villatoro 1 goal and Eddie Cano 1 goal.

Schedule for Sunday March 26th

10:00 a.m. Nelson’s Team v.s. Glasgow

12:00 noon Jessy Nay v.s. ABD

2:00 p.m. Deportivo U.S.A v.s. Connectors F.C.

Deportivo La Selva is off this weekend