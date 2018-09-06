on 06/09/2018 |

Connie Ann Moore, 54, of Glasgow died Friday, June 8, 2018 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Glasgow she was the daughter of the late Paul and Hazel Thomas Moore.

She is survived by a daughter Cheyanne Wilcoxson Fauber (Brian) of Burkesville, KY; two grandsons Jathan and Kaidyn; sisters Angie Houchens (Larry Buck) and Beverly Hatfield (Arthur); nephews Nic Boston (Nikki) and Corey Settles; Special friends Mark McKinley and Ashley Huff along with so many other friends and family that loved her very much.

Connie chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to BRAWA, KY School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music c/o Dean Osborne @ 108 Maple St. Hyden, KY 41749 or your favorite charity.