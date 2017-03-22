Connie Berry, 58, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Marvin and Ruby Dee Wilson Fields. She was a retired LPN.

She is survived by her husband: John Berry; one son: Joshua Berry; one grandson: Gabriel Berry; one brother: Donald Wayne (Brenda) Fields of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; one sister: Vanessa Gail Howell of Glasgow, Kentucky; one niece: Ashley Fields; two nephews: Chris (Karen) Fields and Joey Howell.

Funeral will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.