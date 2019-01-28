Logo


CONNIE DENISE SEXTON

on 01/28/2019

Connie Denise Sexton, 65, of Hiseville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019 at her residence.  She was a daughter of the late Ewing Palmore Rogers and Barbara Jean Thomas.  She was a member of the North Metcalfe Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Hart County Rescue Squad K-9 Search and Rescue Trainer and Handler, former member of the Hiseville Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary, a member of Rowletts Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Daryl Sexton; two daughters: Melanie Sexton (Dan Tucker) and Angela Sexton Harper (Kyle Harper); six grandchildren: Brittany Milton, Hannah Winchester (Coty Logsdon), Colton Winchester, Chyanna Gorbett, Alyson Gorbett and Tanner Harper; one brother: David Wilson Rogers; two sisters: Shirley Jean Crumpton (William Crumpton) and Karen Faye Rich (Steve Rich). Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Linda Gail Sturgeon.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

