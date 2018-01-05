Logo


CONNIE ELIZABETH BROOKS HOLMES

on 05/01/2018

Connie Elizabeth Brooks Holmes, 58, born November 21, 1959, passed away, Saturday, April 28, 2018.  Connie faced many health problems that ultimately won out, despite her giving it her all. She spent her life devoted to her children and doing her best to care for everyone around her. She is preceded in death by her father, Roy Douglas Brooks Sr., and her brother, Roy Douglas Brooks Jr.

She is survived by her three children: Callie Christian (Quentin) of Glasgow, Morgan Negishi (Kenji) in Japan, and Thomas Holmes of Glasgow; her mother: Georgia Brooks, of Glasgow; her sister: Laura Brannen (Lawton); her nephew: Julian Brannen; she was the proud Grammy of Ren, Kai, Jayden and Madelyn; the father of her children Darrell Holmes of Glasgow.  They and those who knew her will carry her spirit with them while she rests in peace, with her Lord.

A celebration of life service will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 4, 2018 at the Avenue Church in Glasgow, Kentucky.  Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday at the church.   The family has chosen cremation and Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

