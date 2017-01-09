Connie Jo Colvin, age 54, of Horse Cave, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was a native of Hart County.

She was preceded in death by a half brother, Gary Colvin, maternal grandparents, Louis & Rosella Stotts, and her paternal grandparents, Lou & Luke Colvin.

She is survived by her parents, Milton & Betty Sue Colvin; four sisters, Vicki Bowlds, Linda Colvin, Cheri Burgess and Ann Colvin; one niece, April Shive (Joey) and their three children; three nephews, Eric Bowlds and his three children; Shane Colvin (Hannah) and their two children; and Luke Colvin and his child.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Center Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, and on Wednesday until time of service.