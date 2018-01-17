Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CONNIE ROSE TAYLOR

on 01/17/2018 |

Connie Rose Taylor, 70 of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Bowling Green Nursing and Rahab. She was born in Louisville, KY and was a homemaker who enjoyed playing Bingo, dancing, and going to church.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Edward Charles Taylor and Anna Louise Gaffney Taylor; one sister, Ann Louise Taylor; one brother, William Edward Taylor.

She is survived by a son, James Scholla of, Louisville; two grandchildren, one sister, Shirley (Joe) Richardson of Mobile, AL; one brother, Thomas (Judy) Taylor of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 21, 2018 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10:30 am until 2:00 pm Sunday, January 21, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CONNIE ROSE TAYLOR”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

MICHAEL NUNNALLY

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

The location could not be found.

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 25

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

January 25 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.