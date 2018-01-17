on 01/17/2018 |

Connie Rose Taylor, 70 of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Bowling Green Nursing and Rahab. She was born in Louisville, KY and was a homemaker who enjoyed playing Bingo, dancing, and going to church.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Edward Charles Taylor and Anna Louise Gaffney Taylor; one sister, Ann Louise Taylor; one brother, William Edward Taylor.

She is survived by a son, James Scholla of, Louisville; two grandchildren, one sister, Shirley (Joe) Richardson of Mobile, AL; one brother, Thomas (Judy) Taylor of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 21, 2018 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10:30 am until 2:00 pm Sunday, January 21, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home.