Connie S. Doyle, 60, of Cave City, passed away December 23, 2016, at her home.

She retired as a nurse from T.J. Samson after 35 years of dedication to the company and to each of her patients.

She was a member of Savoyard Missionary Baptist Church in Metcalfe County.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Densel and Blanch London, both of Metcalfe County.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 39 years, Sammy Doyle; one daughter, Christy Kelley and husband, Shawn, all of Cave City; one sister, Judy Doyle, of Cave City; and one brother, Danny London and wife, Linda, of Horse Cave; three grandchildren, Tristan, Ethan and Elaina Kelley, of Cave City; two nieces and two nephews, Terri Kerberg and Melissa Jaggers and husband, Wayne; Jason Doyle and Brad London.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2016, in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Cave City Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 26, 2016, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., and after 8 a.m., Tuesday, in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home.