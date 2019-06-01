on 01/06/2019 |

Connie Sue Ennis Reynolds age 50 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019 at her home after a long illness. Connie was born March 13, 1968 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank Ed and Ollie Pearl Ennis. Connie was of the Christian Faith.

Connie is survived by her husband of 33 years Darrell “Rosko” Reynolds. Three sons. Joseph (Tonya) Reynolds, Jonathan Reynolds and Jeremy Reynolds all of Edmonton. Two grandchildren Colton Nunn of Edmonton and Ivy Long of Glasgow. Connie is also survived by four brothers. Frankie Wayne (Gail) Ennis of Summer Shade, Timmy (Alice) Ennis of Knob Lick, Roscoe “Rossie” (Barbara Blankenship) Ennis of Glasgow and Tommy (Diane) Ennis of Edmonton. Two sisters. Peggy Riddle of Edmonton and Brenda (Virgel Nelson) Bowles of Knob Lick. A family friend Jeff Perkins of Hiseville and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members survive. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Ennis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM Wednesday until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.