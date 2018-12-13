Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CONNIE SUE HARPER JOHNSON

on 12/13/2018 |

Connie Sue (Harper) Johnson, 56, of Moss, TN passed away Monday, December 10th, at her home. Connie was born in Indianapolis, IN on February 10, 1962, a daughter of Patty (Walker) Thomas and the late Elem Harper. On January 14, 1978, she married Mitchell Johnson in Tompkinsville, KY. Connie worked at Clay Co. Sportswear for 18 years, then later at Wal Mart and Frances BBQ.

Connie is survived by her husband, Mitchell Johnson of Moss, TN; daughter, Tracy Johnson, of Louisville, KY; mother and stepfather, Patty and Estes Thomas, of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Aubrey Brown, of Bowling Green, KY; and Avery Brown, of Tompkinsville, KY. Connie is also survived by a sister, Cherie Eads, and husband, Rudy of Livingston, TN., two brothers, Donald Harper, and wife, Vicky of Tompkinsville, KY; and Michael Harper, and wife, Kim of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 15th, 2018. Visitation is Saturday 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CONNIE SUE HARPER JOHNSON”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Jeff Groce

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
55°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Thursday 12/13 70%
High 63° / Low 47°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Friday 12/14 100%
High 54° / Low 49°
Thunderstorm
Chance of Rain
Saturday 12/15 40%
High 54° / Low 42°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.