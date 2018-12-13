on 12/13/2018 |

Connie Sue (Harper) Johnson, 56, of Moss, TN passed away Monday, December 10th, at her home. Connie was born in Indianapolis, IN on February 10, 1962, a daughter of Patty (Walker) Thomas and the late Elem Harper. On January 14, 1978, she married Mitchell Johnson in Tompkinsville, KY. Connie worked at Clay Co. Sportswear for 18 years, then later at Wal Mart and Frances BBQ.

Connie is survived by her husband, Mitchell Johnson of Moss, TN; daughter, Tracy Johnson, of Louisville, KY; mother and stepfather, Patty and Estes Thomas, of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Aubrey Brown, of Bowling Green, KY; and Avery Brown, of Tompkinsville, KY. Connie is also survived by a sister, Cherie Eads, and husband, Rudy of Livingston, TN., two brothers, Donald Harper, and wife, Vicky of Tompkinsville, KY; and Michael Harper, and wife, Kim of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 15th, 2018. Visitation is Saturday 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.