CONSTANCE ANN WILSON DUBRAY (UPDATED)

on 09/01/2017 |

Constance Ann Wilson Dubray, age 81, of Summer Shade, died Friday, September 1, 2017, at Monroe County Medical Center. Born March 19, 1936 in Granville, Vermont, she was a daughter of the late Frank Willie and Myrtle Bell Stone Wilson. She was the widow of the late Thomas Edward Dubray. She was a housewife and a member of Corner Stone Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Andrea Pecor, Edmonton; three sons, Allan Bryant Dubray, Colombia, Bill Dubray, Edmonton and Mike Dubray, Edmonton; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by five sisters and one brother.

Graveside services will be Monday, September, 4, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summer Shade Cemetery, with Bro Mark Parks officiating. McMurtrey Funeral Home is assisting the family.