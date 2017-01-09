Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CONSTANCE ANN WILSON DUBRAY (UPDATED)

on 09/01/2017 |

Constance Ann Wilson Dubray, age 81, of Summer Shade, died Friday, September 1, 2017, at Monroe County Medical Center. Born March 19, 1936 in Granville, Vermont, she was a daughter of the late Frank Willie and Myrtle Bell Stone Wilson. She was the widow of the late Thomas Edward Dubray. She was a housewife and a member of Corner Stone Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Andrea Pecor, Edmonton; three sons, Allan Bryant Dubray, Colombia, Bill Dubray, Edmonton and Mike Dubray, Edmonton; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by five sisters and one brother.

Graveside services will be Monday, September, 4, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.  at the Summer Shade Cemetery, with Bro Mark Parks officiating. McMurtrey Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CONSTANCE ANN WILSON DUBRAY (UPDATED)”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Tonya Howard (51st Birthday)
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Warning

Issued:
9:40 AM CDT on September 01, 2017
Expires:
3:45 PM CDT on September 01, 2017

Flash Flood Watch

Issued:
2:13 PM CDT on September 01, 2017
Expires:
1:00 AM CDT on September 02, 2017

Wind Advisory

Issued:
9:24 AM CDT on September 01, 2017
Expires:
4:00 PM CDT on September 01, 2017
Rain
Currently
62°
Rain
Rain
Friday 09/01 90%
High 66° / Low 55°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Saturday 09/02 70%
High 70° / Low 55°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Sunday 09/03 10%
High 82° / Low 61°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.