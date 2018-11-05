Logo


CONSTELLA HENSLEY

on 05/11/2018

Constella Hensley, 68 of Bowling Green, died Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky
The Laurel County native was a daughter of the late Walker and Eva Bowlin Hacker and is preceded in death by one sister, Emma Young; two brothers, Lloyd and Danny Hacker. She was a member of Mt Olivet Cumberland Presbyterian Church, the New Comers Club, the Red Hat Club and an office clerk.
Her survivors include her husband of 42 years Lyle Hensley; one brother, Jerry Hacker; one sister-in-law, Nellie Hacker and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Mt Olivet Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky

