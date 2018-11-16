Logo


CONSTRUCTION CONTINUING AT INTERSECTION OF US 68 & KY 61 IN GREENSBURG

on 11/16/2018 |

Construction continues at the US 68 and KY 61 intersection in Greensburg with traffic being switched to the new alignment.  Weather permitting, the contractor anticipates making this change on Monday, November 19th.  Under the new alignment, motorists traveling north on KY 61 must stop at the intersection.  Drivers are urged to slow down in the work zone and exercise additional caution while adjusting to the change.

 

 

