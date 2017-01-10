Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CONSTRUCTION PROJECT TEMPORARILY CLOSES PART OF WARREN COUNTY

on 10/01/2017 |

A construction project will temporarily close KY 526 at the intersection with KY 1320 in Warren County. The closure will begin Monday, October 2 at 9 a.m. and is expected to reopen on Sunday, October 8. The detour utilizes KY 957 and KY 743.

The construction project is to improve the safety at the KY 526 and KY 1320 intersection with the construction of a roundabout. The project was awarded in May to Scotty’s Contracting and Stone LLC in the amount of $353,797.91. The roundabout is expected to be open when the roadway reopens.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CONSTRUCTION PROJECT TEMPORARILY CLOSES PART OF WARREN COUNTY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

ANITA PRYOR
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
78°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 10/01 0%
High 81° / Low 52°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 10/02 0%
High 80° / Low 58°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 10/03 10%
High 82° / Low 56°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.