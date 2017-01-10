CONSTRUCTION PROJECT TEMPORARILY CLOSES PART OF WARREN COUNTY

on 10/01/2017 |

A construction project will temporarily close KY 526 at the intersection with KY 1320 in Warren County. The closure will begin Monday, October 2 at 9 a.m. and is expected to reopen on Sunday, October 8. The detour utilizes KY 957 and KY 743.

The construction project is to improve the safety at the KY 526 and KY 1320 intersection with the construction of a roundabout. The project was awarded in May to Scotty’s Contracting and Stone LLC in the amount of $353,797.91. The roundabout is expected to be open when the roadway reopens.