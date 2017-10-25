Logo


CONSTRUCTION PROJECT WILL CLOSE SECTION OF US 68

on 10/25/2017 |

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Oct. 24, 2017) – A construction project will temporarily close a section of U.S. 68 Edmonton Road just west of the Metcalfe County line at mile point 23 in Barren County. The closure will begin Monday, October 30 and is expected to reopen on Wednesday, November 8. A detour for through traffic will be in place and will utilize KY 1519 and the Cumberland Parkway. Local traffic may choose to utilize Love Knob Road, Big Meadow Road, and KY 640.

The construction project will consist of replacing a box culvert on Edmonton Road. The project was awarded in August to Charles Deweese Construction Inc in the amount of $97,219.

