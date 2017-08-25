on 08/25/2017 |

Cora Marie Sherfey 97 of Glasgow died Friday, August 25, 2017 at Diversicare of Glasgow. Born in Monroe County she was the daughter of the late Asa and Mae Thomas Wood and wife of the late Charlie Andrew Sherfey. Mrs. Sherfey was a member of the Dover Baptist Church at Mt. Hermon, a homemaker and former employee of Mallory’s in Glasgow.

Survivors include 6 children Carlie Sherfey (Friend Janice Norris), Harold Sherfey (Betty), Michael Sherfey (Peggy), Richard Sherfey (Betty) and Charlene Jackson (Ernest) all of Glasgow and Peggy Jones (Wallace Earl) of Lucas, KY; a sister Pearlene Norris of Flora, IN; 19 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 23 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by 3 children Rondal Earl Sherfey, Barbara Jean Wood and Wanda Faye Sherfey; 4 brothers Gilbert, Roy, Marvie Earl and Alford Wood; a sister Maxene Stephens; a half-brother Paul Wood; a half-sister Willie Neal Wyatt and 3 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, August 27, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4:30 Saturday at the funeral home.

The Sherfey family would like to extend special thanks to T. J. Samson Hospice, Diversicare of Glasgow, her private caregivers and Home Instead Senior Care for the loving care provided to Mrs. Sherfey during her illness.