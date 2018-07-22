on 07/22/2018 |

Cora Orlena Fraser age 88 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Diversacare in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Orlena Bell Fraser. She was a homemaker and member of the Edmonton Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.

She is survived by one sister Sue Hood of Glasgow. One nephew and six nieces. Kay (Rick) Hope of Summer Shade, Pam (Gary) Grubbs of Glasgow, Gary (Norma Jean) Phillips of Edmonton, Carla Leedy of Bowling Green, Dr. Mary Hood of New Orleans, Kelly (Tim) Beals of Glasgow and Linda (Mike) Jessee of Louisville. Several great nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters. Jeanette Phillips and Virginia Janes.