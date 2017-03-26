Corley Ogden Harris, 98 of Munfordville passed away Friday, March 24 at Signature Health Care Center in Horse Cave. She was born in Rowletts on April 18, 1917 to the late James Arthur & Leona Mears Ogden.

She was a housewife and a former receptionist with Community Action Agency of Hart County. Ms. Harris was a member of the Horse Cave Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Chester and a son Hugh Harris

She is survived by a daughter Margaret Harris of Taft, TX

Two grandchildren & two great-granddaughters

Her borrowed grandchildren Jimmy, Julie & Jinsey Stinson

Cremation was chosen and no services are scheduled at this time.

Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangement.