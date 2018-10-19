on 10/19/2018 |

Corporal Barry Douglas “Doug” Forrest, 60, died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on October 18, 2018.

Mr. Forrest, of the Christian faith, is survived by a wife, Shelia, and three children: daughter April Turner of Glasgow; two sons Anthony “TJ” Roberts (Emily) of Louisville and Barry Forrest of Mount Washington. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Jaxson Turner, Ayden Forrest, and William Roberts; mother Patsy Forrest of Louisville; brother Gary Forrest (Janet) of La Grange; niece Hanna Roberts (Mason) of Woodburn. Several other beloved nieces and nephews, close friends, and Marine Corps Second Force Reconnaissance brothers also survive. Doug is preceded in death by his parents Hilda (Holman) Forrest and Wendell Forrest, and brother Jeff Forrest.

Doug was born June 6th, 1958 to Wendell and Hilda Forrest in Louisville, Kentucky. Growing up in Louisville, Doug enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in October 1979 and began an impressive military career. During his service, Corporal Forrest earned a spot in an elite Force Reconnaissance Unit acting as both airborne and a combat swimmer. There were only 142 Second Force Reconnaissance Marines in the entire Marine Corps during Corporal Forrest’s time of service. Wherever Marines were ordered to go, it was the job of the Second Force Reconnaissance Marines to go first and ensure that it was safe for others to land. Corporal Forrest earned the Marine Corps Parachute and Scuba Insignia and the Good Conduct Medal before his Honorable Discharge in August 1982. After his discharge, Doug worked more than 30 years at RR Donnelley in Glasgow, Kentucky until his retirement in August 2016. He then enjoyed spending time with his wife and family until his passing.

Services will be held at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral home Wednesday, October 24th at 1:00 pm immediately followed by burial with military honors at Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 10:00 am on Tuesday and 7:00 am Wednesday until time of service. Following the burial, there will be a celebration of life gathering at Park Mammoth Resort.