CORRECTION: For Our Radio Audience-SANTA In Campbellsville Saturday

on 11/17/2017 |

Mary Anne’s Hallmark was delighted Santa Claus visited their Glasgow location this evening. In a commercial aired earlier this week, it said he would be there Saturday from 1-3pm. That is actually the time he will be at the Campbellsville location of Mary Anne’s Hallmark. Good news for Glasgow, though…they still have those totes for sale for only $9.95, it holds about 4 gallons, but you can stuff it with as much merchandise as possible and save 20% on whatever you can fit in it. Happy Shopping, folks!

