Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CORRINE BUNCH

on 06/08/2018 |

Corrine Bunch, 76, of Glasgow, died Thursday, June 7, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  Born in Tompkinsville, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Savannah Crabtree Emberton.  Mrs. Bunch was a member of Lawrence Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and was a former employee of the Kentucky Pants Co.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Bunch; 2 sons, Joe Michael Bunch (Christy) and William “Willie” Birt Bunch (Sheila) of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Joey Ray Bunch (Melissa) and Lindsey Bunch Hood (Greg) of Glasgow; 6 great grandchildren, Mason Will Bunch, Jaycee Rae Bunch, Bailee Beth Bunch, Holdon Joe Bunch, Ali Beth Hood and Mia Kate Hood; 2 brothers Veachel Emberton (Mary) of Virginia and Frank Emberton of Glasgow; 2 sisters Christine Hurst of Virginia and Sue Geralds of Indiana; a sister-in-law Jessie Opal Emberton and several nieces and nephews.  She was preceded in death by 2 brothers Leon and J. B. Emberton, 2 sisters Emma Gene and Nellie Emberton and her brothers and sister-in-law, Frank Hurst, J.A. Geralds and Elva Mae Emberton.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, June 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Neal’s Chapel Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 2pm until 8pm and Sunday morning until time for the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society or T. J. Samson Hospice.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CORRINE BUNCH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

DONNIE AND PENNY HOUCHENS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
90°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 06/08 10%
High 92° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 06/09 20%
High 92° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 06/10 60%
High 90° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Fri 08

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church

June 6 @ 5:30 PM - June 8 @ 7:30 PM
Sat 09

Cruise Into Spring Car Show

June 9 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 09

12th Annual Vet Jam

June 9 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mon 11

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

June 11 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM
Mon 18

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.