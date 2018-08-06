on 06/08/2018 |

Corrine Bunch, 76, of Glasgow, died Thursday, June 7, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Tompkinsville, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Savannah Crabtree Emberton. Mrs. Bunch was a member of Lawrence Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and was a former employee of the Kentucky Pants Co.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Bunch; 2 sons, Joe Michael Bunch (Christy) and William “Willie” Birt Bunch (Sheila) of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Joey Ray Bunch (Melissa) and Lindsey Bunch Hood (Greg) of Glasgow; 6 great grandchildren, Mason Will Bunch, Jaycee Rae Bunch, Bailee Beth Bunch, Holdon Joe Bunch, Ali Beth Hood and Mia Kate Hood; 2 brothers Veachel Emberton (Mary) of Virginia and Frank Emberton of Glasgow; 2 sisters Christine Hurst of Virginia and Sue Geralds of Indiana; a sister-in-law Jessie Opal Emberton and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers Leon and J. B. Emberton, 2 sisters Emma Gene and Nellie Emberton and her brothers and sister-in-law, Frank Hurst, J.A. Geralds and Elva Mae Emberton.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, June 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Neal’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 2pm until 8pm and Sunday morning until time for the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society or T. J. Samson Hospice.