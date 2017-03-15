COUNCIL DISCUSSES BOARD NOMINATION: WCLU NEWS TALKS WITH PETIE MCCLEAN

Petie McClean



That was Petie McClean who was up for nomination for the EPB Board of Directors. At Monday night’s Glasgow city council meeting her appointment to some was an immediate yes, others would not have voted in favor of any appointments and one council member spoke up in opposition.

McClean had no illusions of grandeur when she was contacted about the nomination for appointment and she was fully aware of the water temperature before she ever jumped in:

McClean said that five of the twelve council members contacted her and she told each of them the same thing. She was quick to point out that when she spoke to the council members they were candid conversations and each statement built on or led to the next, it never occurred to her that any one statement could be singled out. Worrying into the early morning hours Tuesday, McClean said she was sick when she heard herself being quoted as saying that Glasgow was a puny little town. She did not mean that at all, but takes full responsibility for using the word:

McClean says that until you have all the information, on this or any other issue, it is impossible to make the best decision. McClean had only good things to say about Glasgow and that’s why she’s been here for 20 years.

McClean says she is certainly willing to serve this community. Several council members, and the Mayor, were very vocal in their support of McClean, describing her as a civic minded, a lady of integrity, intelligent, committed to this community and a part of this community. She feels this was simply an issue of misunderstanding, not malice.