COUNCIL HONORS TWO MEN WHO SAVED THE LIFE OF ANOTHER

01/10/2018

We’ve all heard the phrase all the stars aligned in your favor used to describe a situation where someone was very lucky and things worked out perfectly. That was certainly the case recently for a Barren County man. Berle Watts was out on his boat recently, when his day took a terrible turn. Boat trouble led to even more trouble when Watts found himself near drowning.

Thank goodness that Jamie Karnes and Jason Martin took to the water on that same day, and were at the same place at the same time. Karnes and Martin were able to save Watts from drowning and help him with the boat trouble as well.

When it comes to helping, Karnes said it never occurred to him not to help

Jamie Karnes

Martin, or as his friends call him “Butter” shared those sentiments:

Jason Martin

Watts said he was so thankful

Berle Watts

Karnes and Martin were recognized by the Cave City Council at Monday night’s meeting. Karnes said this is the third boater they’ve helped in recent months.