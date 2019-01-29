COUNCIL SAYS “NO” TO WATER PARK-WITCHER AND BIGGERS NOW ON ELECTRIC PLANT BOARD

on 01/29/2019 |

After much speculation and debate, the Glasgow City Council reversed its decision, Monday night, on the construction and financing of an aquatic center-which would have been located on the property where the city pool and American Legion Park are, currently. On first reading, two weeks ago, the council voted 7-5 in favor of the new aquatic center. This time, though, two council members changed their vote in the second reading…those are Council Members Freddie Norris and Marna Kirkpatrick.

The other “No” votes were from Council Members Sheri Eubank, Wendell Honeycutt, Gary Norman, Marlin Witcher, and Terry Bunnell. Bunnell cited that he doesn’t believe the money is there to fund the project in future years, although everyone would like to see improvements in the parks system.

The 5 minority “Yes” votes were from Council Members James Neal, Chasity Lowery, Patrick Gaunce, Joe Trigg, and Brad Groce.

A motion was made by Joe Trigg to send the ordinance back to the finance committee. Councilman Gaunce seconded the motion, because many had expressed that they would like to see the pending feasibility study.

The Council also approved Mayor M.D. Armstrong’s appointments of two new members to the Glasgow Electric Plant Board. Marlin Witcher was unanimously approved as the city council representative after Mayor Armstrong was asked by Councilman Norris to not remain in that position. The Mayor’s citizen appointment was Mark Biggers, a local teacher. Councilman Patrick Gaunce called into question the appointment.

Gaunce was the only “No” vote against the appointment of Biggers who replaces Cheryl Ambach who had previously served 8 years in that role.