A Hardin County, Kentucky resident and others, were arraigned in United States District Court today, before Magistrate Judge Dave Whalin, on multiple charges of possessing and using counterfeit credit cards and possessing the equipment to make the fraudulent cards announced United States Attorney John E, Kuhn, Jr.

Nkoski Kofibabafemi Kmt, Ahkim Volcy, (both of Henry, county, Georgia), Taray Riley, of Hardin County, and Javier Burbon, of Chicago, were charged in a six count federal grand jury indictment this week and following their arraignment they remain in federal custody.

According to an Affidavit in support of a criminal complaint, the alleged us of the counterfeit credit cards is charged from January 28, 2017, to February 1, 2017 in Hardin County.

If convicted at trial, the defendants could be sentenced to up to 10 years for each charge of using and possessing more than 15 counterfeit credit cards, and fifteen years for possession of equipment to make counterfeit credit cards.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney H. Joseph Pinto III, and is being investigated by the United States Secret Service with assistance from the Elizabethtown and Radcliff Police Departments.