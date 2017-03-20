COUNTY AND CITY CLEAN UP WEEK BEGINS TODAY

Barren County Clean Up Week will be March 20 through March 24 from 7:30am to 5pm. County trucks will be available for garbage pick-up plus two large dumpsters at each site where space permits. There will also be a recycling trailer at each location. All small items are to be bagged and no tires will be accepted. The drop off location for Monday, March 20 is C and F Supply; Tuesday, March 21, Park City Volunteer Fire Department and Cave City Volunteer Fire Department; Wednesday, March 22, Eastern Volunteer Fire Department; Thursday, March 23Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department and Haywood Volunteer Fire Department and onFriday, March 24, South Barren Volunteer Fire Department on Steam Mill Road and at the Temple Hill Fairgrounds. For more information call 678-2832 or 678-2834.

The City Clean up Week for Glasgow will be March 20 through March 24. Free Shredding will be Saturday, March 18 from 9am to noon at the Southgate Plaza. City residents may place extra trash, large items at curbside the same day as their normal garbage pickup. You musthave items out by 7am. Unacceptable items include appliances, liquid pesticides, auto batteries and parts, asbestos, tires or construction materials, large tree limbs, or whole trees. Appliances are accepted all year at the landfill at no charge but Freon must be removed by a professional repair person before drop off. For more information contact; Glasgow Tire, Walmart or Tractor Supply Company