COUNTY WARNS OF BURN SEASON RISKS

on 02/15/2019 |

THE BARREN-METCALFE EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS CENTER WOULD LIKE TO REMIND THE COMMUNITY THAT IT IS BURN SEASON.

ACCORDING TO THE COMMUNICATIONS CENTER, THE MOST COMMON CAUSE OF UNCONTROLLED FIRES IS A RESULT OF BURNING IN WINDY CONDITIONS.

WHILE ANY BURNING WITHIN 150 FEET OF A WOODLAND OR BRUSHLAND CAN OCCUR, IT MUST BE DONE BETWEEN 6 IN THE MORNING AND 6 IN THE EVENING.

ANYONE WHO WILL BE DOING ANY OPEN BURNING IS ADVISED TO CALL THE BARREN-METCALFE EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS CENTER AT 270 651 1175. PLEASE HAVE THE ADDRESS AND A CONTACT NUMBER FOR THE COMMUNICATIONS CENTER.

BURN SEASON BEGINS TODAY AND IS IN EFFECT UNTIL APRIL 30-TH.