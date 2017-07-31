Logo


COURT GOES AGAINST WILLIAMS IN CIVIL SUIT AGAINST THE CITY OF GLASGOW

on 07/31/2017

Williams plans to appeal decision in civil suit.

Over a year and a half ago, Julie Anne Williams, the former Public Information Officer with the Glasgow Police Department, filed a civil suit against the City of Glasgow. Williams was fired from the GPD in early January of 2016 for making a copy of a picture that she says was part of an investigation.

In March of this year, the City of Glasgow filed for summary judgment, which means they felt they could discredit the case against them without having to go to trial. Barren Circuit Judge John Alexander agreed and in his judgment wrote:
“For the reasons set out …, the Court agrees that the Plaintiff is unable as a matter of law to establish that she engaged in protected activity within the meaning of [the law],”

The judge also denied Williams request for punitive damages. Wrapping up the judgment, Judge Alexander wrote
“even if all evidence favorable to the plantiff were accepted as true, the claims of plantiff are insufficient as a matter of law’.

Williams, who is represented by Bowling Green attorney Matt Baker, has filed an appeal to the decision.

photo credit to Barren County Progress

