COURT ORDERS NEW TRIAL ON 25 YEAR OLD MURDER CASE

on 08/26/2017

Court orders new trial in satanic killing case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for two men convicted of killing a woman 25 years ago as part of a satanic ritual.

Jeffrey Dewayne Clark and Garr Keith Hardin spent more than 20 years in prison for the murder of Rhonda Warford. But new DNA evidence prompted a judge to vacate their convictions and order a new trial. Thursday, the state’s highest court upheld that order.

Evidence from the 1995 trial included a single hair found on Warford’s sweatpants that an expert testified was similar to Hardin’s hair. Since then, DNA analysis shows the hair did not match Hardin. Plus, a key witness in the case was found to have lied under oath about a different murder case. Defense attorneys say that undermines his credibility.