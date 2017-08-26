Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

COURT ORDERS NEW TRIAL ON 25 YEAR OLD MURDER CASE

on 08/26/2017 |

AP-US-SATANIC-KILLING

Court orders new trial in satanic killing case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for two men convicted of killing a woman 25 years ago as part of a satanic ritual.

Jeffrey Dewayne Clark and Garr Keith Hardin spent more than 20 years in prison for the murder of Rhonda Warford. But new DNA evidence prompted a judge to vacate their convictions and order a new trial. Thursday, the state’s highest court upheld that order.

Evidence from the 1995 trial included a single hair found on Warford’s sweatpants that an expert testified was similar to Hardin’s hair. Since then, DNA analysis shows the hair did not match Hardin. Plus, a key witness in the case was found to have lied under oath about a different murder case. Defense attorneys say that undermines his credibility.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “COURT ORDERS NEW TRIAL ON 25 YEAR OLD MURDER CASE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Liz Copas
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
78°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 08/26 0%
High 82° / Low 57°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 08/27 10%
High 86° / Low 62°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 08/28 50%
High 83° / Low 64°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.